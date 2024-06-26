Verkkouutiset

Naton pääsihteeriksi valittu Mark Rutte. AFP / LEHTIKUVA / DENIS BALIBOUSE

Näin Petteri Orpo onnitteli Naton uutta pääsihteeriä

  • Julkaistu 26.06.2024 | 12:19
  • Päivitetty 26.06.2024 | 13:57
  • Nato
Pääministeri kertoo odottavansa yhteistyön Naton kanssa jatkuvan hyvänä Mark Rutten kaudella.
Pääministeri Petteri Orpo (kok.) onnitteli Naton pääsihteeriksi valittua Hollannin pääministeri Mark Ruttea viestipalvelu X:ssä.

– On ollut ilo työskennellä kanssasi Euroopan neuvostossa. Odotan innolla yhteistyön jatkumista, Orpo kirjoittaa.

Hän kuvailee Ruttea hyväksi ystäväkseen.

Myös tasavallan presidentti Alexander Stubb onnitteli Ruttea valinnan johdosta.

– Nykyisessä turvallisuustilanteessa Naton yhtenäisyys on tärkeä viesti. Pääsihteerin tehtävä on vaalia sitä, Stubb kirjoittaa viestipalvelu X:ssä.

© Verkkouutiset | ISSN 1458-4441

