Näin Petteri Orpo onnitteli Naton uutta pääsihteeriä

Pääministeri Petteri Orpo (kok.) onnitteli Naton pääsihteeriksi valittua Hollannin pääministeri Mark Ruttea viestipalvelu X:ssä.

– On ollut ilo työskennellä kanssasi Euroopan neuvostossa. Odotan innolla yhteistyön jatkumista, Orpo kirjoittaa.

Hän kuvailee Ruttea hyväksi ystäväkseen.

Myös tasavallan presidentti Alexander Stubb onnitteli Ruttea valinnan johdosta.

– Nykyisessä turvallisuustilanteessa Naton yhtenäisyys on tärkeä viesti. Pääsihteerin tehtävä on vaalia sitä, Stubb kirjoittaa viestipalvelu X:ssä.

Congratulations my dear friend @MinPres Mark Rutte, the Incoming Secretary General of Nato. It has been a pleasure to work with you at the European Council. Looking forward to continuing the cooperation.

My warmest congratulations to @MinPres Mark Rutte, the next NATO Secretary General. He will bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and networks to the job.

In this security environment, the Secretary General is the key player in promoting unity and strength in the Alliance.… pic.twitter.com/TxDLMhjozS

