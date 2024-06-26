Näin Petteri Orpo onnitteli Naton uutta pääsihteeriä

Pääministeri Petteri Orpo (kok.) onnitteli Naton pääsihteeriksi valittua Hollannin pääministeri Mark Ruttea viestipalvelu X:ssä.
– On ollut ilo työskennellä kanssasi Euroopan neuvostossa. Odotan innolla yhteistyön jatkumista, Orpo kirjoittaa.
Hän kuvailee Ruttea hyväksi ystäväkseen.
Myös tasavallan presidentti Alexander Stubb onnitteli Ruttea valinnan johdosta.
– Nykyisessä turvallisuustilanteessa Naton yhtenäisyys on tärkeä viesti. Pääsihteerin tehtävä on vaalia sitä, Stubb kirjoittaa viestipalvelu X:ssä.
Congratulations my dear friend @MinPres Mark Rutte, the Incoming Secretary General of Nato. It has been a pleasure to work with you at the European Council. Looking forward to continuing the cooperation.
— Petteri Orpo (@PetteriOrpo) June 26, 2024
My warmest congratulations to @MinPres Mark Rutte, the next NATO Secretary General. He will bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and networks to the job.
In this security environment, the Secretary General is the key player in promoting unity and strength in the Alliance.… pic.twitter.com/TxDLMhjozS
— Alexander Stubb (@alexstubb) June 26, 2024
It is a tremendous honour to be appointed Secretary-General of NATO. The Alliance is and will remain the cornerstone of our collective security. Leading this organisation is a responsibility I do not take lightly. I’m grateful to all the Allies for placing their trust in me. I…
— Mark Rutte (@MinPres) June 26, 2024