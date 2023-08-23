Verkkouutiset

Venäjän ilmavoimien Mi-8 -helikopteri. Wikimedia Commons/Anna Zvereva CC BY-SA 2.0

Venäläinen pilotti loikkasi Ukrainaan helikopteri täynnä hävittäjien varaosia

Loikkaus on pitkäaikaisen tiedusteluoperaation tulos.

Ukrainska Pravda kertoo maan tiedustelulähteisiin perustuen, että Venäjän asevoimien lentäjä on loikannut Ukrainaan.

Pravdan mukaan loikkaus on pitkäaikaisen, yli puoli vuotta kestäneen tiedusteluoperaation tulos. Operaation toteutti Ukrainan sotilastiedustelu HUR.

Pilotti loikkasi lentämällä Venäjän asevoimien Mi-8 -taisteluhelikopterin Harkovan alueelle Koillis-Ukrainaan. Kyydissä oli kaksi muuta miehistön jäsentä, jotka eivät Pravdan mukaan tienneet helikopterin todellista kohdetta. Heidän kerrotaan tulleen eliminoiduiksi.

Pilotin perhe oli siirretty Ukrainaan jo aiemmin.

Raporttien mukaan loikkaus toteutettiin helikopterin ollessaan siirtämässä Suhoi Su-27- ja Su-30SM -hävittäjien varaosia Venäjän lentotukikohtien välillä. Näin ollen sekä kopteri että varaosat päätyivät Ukrainan haltuun.

Venäjä ei ole kommentoinut tietoja. NOELreports-media kertoo X:ssä, että Venäjän ilmavoimia lähellä olevat sotabloggaajat väittävät helikopterin eksyneen Ukrainaan.

