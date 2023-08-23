Venäläinen pilotti loikkasi Ukrainaan helikopteri täynnä hävittäjien varaosia

Ukrainska Pravda kertoo maan tiedustelulähteisiin perustuen, että Venäjän asevoimien lentäjä on loikannut Ukrainaan.

Pravdan mukaan loikkaus on pitkäaikaisen, yli puoli vuotta kestäneen tiedusteluoperaation tulos. Operaation toteutti Ukrainan sotilastiedustelu HUR.

Pilotti loikkasi lentämällä Venäjän asevoimien Mi-8 -taisteluhelikopterin Harkovan alueelle Koillis-Ukrainaan. Kyydissä oli kaksi muuta miehistön jäsentä, jotka eivät Pravdan mukaan tienneet helikopterin todellista kohdetta. Heidän kerrotaan tulleen eliminoiduiksi.

Pilotin perhe oli siirretty Ukrainaan jo aiemmin.

Raporttien mukaan loikkaus toteutettiin helikopterin ollessaan siirtämässä Suhoi Su-27- ja Su-30SM -hävittäjien varaosia Venäjän lentotukikohtien välillä. Näin ollen sekä kopteri että varaosat päätyivät Ukrainan haltuun.

Venäjä ei ole kommentoinut tietoja. NOELreports-media kertoo X:ssä, että Venäjän ilmavoimia lähellä olevat sotabloggaajat väittävät helikopterin eksyneen Ukrainaan.

This gets even more interesting: the pilot of the Mi-8 defected as he was transporting fighter jet parts between air fields. His family was reportedly exfiltrated, and the two other crew members were killed as part of the operation. Quite a coup for GUR. https://t.co/r4PToiI7M6 https://t.co/PKh7jxOB05

“A Russian combat helicopter Mi-8 together with the entire crew arrived in Ukraine and surrendered to the Armed Forces,” Yuriy Butusov reports. Russian air force related channels said the helicopter got lost due to navigational errors..

This looks to be the first deliberate… pic.twitter.com/EL8pEVrG1t

— NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) August 23, 2023