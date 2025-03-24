Verkkouutiset

Rekisteröidy tästä
Kirjaudu sisään
Kattohuoneisto roihusi Moskovassa. Kuvakaappaus videolta / X

Valtava savupatsas Moskovassa – eliitin luksustalon kerrotaan olevan tulessa

  • Julkaistu 24.03.2025 | 13:25
  • Päivitetty 24.03.2025 | 13:28
  • Venäjä
Moskovassa roihuaa suuri tulipalo.
MAINOS (artikkeli jatkuu alla)

Videot näyttävät Moskovan keskusta-alueelta nousevan valtavan savupatsaan sekä tulessa olevan kerrostalon. Kerrostalon sanotaan olevan uuden luksusresidenssi Roza Rossan, jossa on useita kalliita huoneistoja.

Tulessa on kattohuoneisto, joka sosiaalisen median uutistilien mukaan on arvoltaan yli miljardi ruplaa, eli noin kymmenen miljoonaa euroa.

Palon syttymissyy ja tiedot mahdollisista uhreista ovat toistaiseksi epäselviä, joidenkin tietojen mukaan kuusikerroksisessa rakennuksessa tehtiin hitsaustöitä, sillä se on vasta valmistumassa. Liikennettä on rajoitettu rakennuksen ympäristössä pelastustöiden vuoksi.

MAINOS (sisältö jatkuu alla)
Uusimmat
MAINOS (sisältö jatkuu alla)
MAINOS
Verkkouutiset
© Verkkouutiset | ISSN 1458-4441

Opi sukeltamaan, ajattele kuin valkohai!

Suositut sukelluskurssit kokeneiden ammattilaisten johdolla. Verkkokaupassamme voit räätälöidä itsellesi sopivan paketin.
Lue lisää
Tarjous

MUISTA LOGO!

Oy Sarin sukellus Ab
Roihupellon maauimala, Niinistö

Hyvä Verkkouutisten lukija,

Kehitämme palveluamme ja testaamme uusia sisältöformaatteja erityisesti mobiililaitteille. Haluaisitko osallistua testiin tässä ja nyt? Se vie vain muutaman minuutin.

Kiitos mielelläni!

(Uusi sisältö aukeaa painiketta klikkaamalla)