Valtava savupatsas Moskovassa – eliitin luksustalon kerrotaan olevan tulessa

Videot näyttävät Moskovan keskusta-alueelta nousevan valtavan savupatsaan sekä tulessa olevan kerrostalon. Kerrostalon sanotaan olevan uuden luksusresidenssi Roza Rossan, jossa on useita kalliita huoneistoja.

Tulessa on kattohuoneisto, joka sosiaalisen median uutistilien mukaan on arvoltaan yli miljardi ruplaa, eli noin kymmenen miljoonaa euroa.

Palon syttymissyy ja tiedot mahdollisista uhreista ovat toistaiseksi epäselviä, joidenkin tietojen mukaan kuusikerroksisessa rakennuksessa tehtiin hitsaustöitä, sillä se on vasta valmistumassa. Liikennettä on rajoitettu rakennuksen ympäristössä pelastustöiden vuoksi.

❗️An elite penthouse worth more than 1 billion rubles is on fire in the center of 🇷🇺Moscow. pic.twitter.com/MqRl4zvEf3

A luxury residential complex, Roza Rossa, is on fire in central Moscow. The blaze has engulfed the roof and upper floors of the building.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and information about any casualties is being clarified. pic.twitter.com/w0Sw8fbhvl

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 24, 2025