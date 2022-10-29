Verkkouutiset

Ranskalaiskenraali ylistää Ukrainaa. LEHTIKUVA / AFP, AFP / LEHTIKUVA / BULENT KILIC

Kenraalin rohkea arvio: Ukraina on jo voittanut

Kokenut ranskalaisupseeri ylistää Ukrainan toimia rintamalla.

Ukraina on jo voittanut sodan, arvioi ranskalainen evp-kenraali Michel Yakovleff tuoreessa IRSEM-tutkimuslaitoksen podcast-haastattelussa. Kenraalin kommenteihin on kiinnittänyt huomiota muun muuassa Atlantic Council-ajatushautomoon kiinnitetty Michael Shurkin, joka Twitterissä luonnehtii haastattelua ”loistavaksi”.

Michel Yakovleff teki pitkän uran Ranskan puolustusvoimissa, etenkin sen eliittiyksikössä muukalaislegioonassa. Strategian asiantuntijana ja tutkijana tunnetuksi tullut Yakovleff päätti uransa Nato-joukkojen Euroopan komentokeskuksen varaesikuntapäällikkönä.

Haastattelussa Yakovleff myöntää pitäneensä Venäjän hyökkäystä epätodennäköisenä. Hän uskoi ennen sodan alkamista helmikuussa Venäjän onnistuneen tavoitteissaan, eli Ukrainan hallinnon nakertamisessa ja viestin lähettämisessä lännelle. Kun sota syttyi, Yakovleff arvioi Venäjän pärjäävän ainakin kohtalaisesti.

Arvio osoittautui vääräksi. Venäjän ilmavoimat, joiden olisi pitänyt olla maan suuri etu, osoittautuivat isossa kuvassa merkityksettömiksi. Venäläiset eivät myöskään oppineet virheistään, Yakovleff toteaa.

Hän vertaa tilannetta Ranskan historian suureen katastrofiin, eli Saksan hyökkäykseen ja miehitykseen vuonna 1940. Vaikka Ranskalla olikin merkittävät asevoimat, olivat nämä hukassa Saksan hyökätessä. Ukrainassa Venäjä oli samassa tilanteessa, Yakovleff ei nähnyt sen toimissä merkkiä koordinoidusta manööveristä.

Venäjä on Yakovleffin mukaan jo hävinnyt sodan, aivan kuin ranskalaiset vuonna 1940. Rintamalla nyt taistelevat sotilaat on jo lyöty, eikä liikekannallepanossa mobilisoituja joukkoja ole koulutettu. Lisäksi uusien sotilaiden taistelutahto on surkea, kenraali sanoo.

Haastattelussa Yakovleff myös ylistää Ukrainaa ja sen sotamenestystä. Kenraali korostaa kyseen olevan todellakin  ukrainalaisten omasta menestyksestä, sillä vaikka Nato-maiden tarjoamasta koulutuksesta onkin ollut apua, ei se ole ollut ratkaisevaa. Ukrainalaiset ovat onnistuneet strategeina, ja pystyneet hyödyntämään uutta aseteknologiaa paljon arvioitua nopeammin. Tosin kuin Venäjällä, Ukrainan sodanjohto myös kannustaa alaisiaan improvisoimaan, kenraali Yakovlef toteaa.

Yakovleff on myös vakuuttunut siitä, että ukrainalaiset itse suunnittelevat isot operaationsa. Yhdysvaltalaiset eivät sitä ainakaan tee, Yhdysvalloissa opiskellut kenraali sanoo. Yhdysvaltalaiset eivät osaa suunnitella operaatioita ilman ilmaherruutta, hän toteaa.

– Loppupäätös: Ukraina on jo voittanut sodan, Shurkin tiivistää Yakovleffin johtopäätöksen.

Uusimmat
› Uutissyöte aiheesta ,
MAINOS
Verkkouutiset
© Verkkouutiset | ISSN 1458-4441