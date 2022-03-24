X
Tulipalo roihusi Berdjanskin satamassa. Ukrainian Navy / LEHTIKUVA / AFP


Kaksi muutakin Venäjän alusta oli tulessa – sataman mahdollinen isku olikin laajempi

Arno Rydman | - päivitetty

Asiantuntijan mukaan ainakin kaksi maihinnousualusta vaurioitui Berdjanskissa.

Torstaiaamuinen väitetty isku venäläisjoukkojen miehittämään Berdjanskin kaupungin satamaan Etelä-Ukrainassa näyttää olleen aiemmin luultua laajempi.

Ukrainan asevoimat kertoi tuhonneensa venäläisen Alligator-luokan maihinnousualuksen. Nyt myös kahden Ropucha-luokan maihinnousualuksen sanotaan vaurioituneen hyökkäyksessä syntyneessä tulipalossa.

Ukrainan asevoimien ilmoitukselle ei ole saatu vahvistusta riippumattomista lähteistä.

Sosiaalisessa mediassa kiertää journalistien ja asiantuntijoiden jakamia videoita ja kuvia (jutun alla) tulipalosta Berdjanskin satamassa.

Muun muassa Lontoon King’s Collegen tutkija, sotilasasiantuntija Robert Lee kertoo kuvamateriaalin perusteella, että Alligator-luokan alus oli tulessa.

Lisäksi kahden Ropucha-luokan aluksen kerrotaan poistuneen satamasta. Yhden aluksen yläkannella paloi selvästi, ja toisen aluksen keula savutti.

