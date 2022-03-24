Kaksi muutakin Venäjän alusta oli tulessa – sataman mahdollinen isku olikin laajempi

Torstaiaamuinen väitetty isku venäläisjoukkojen miehittämään Berdjanskin kaupungin satamaan Etelä-Ukrainassa näyttää olleen aiemmin luultua laajempi.

Ukrainan asevoimat kertoi tuhonneensa venäläisen Alligator-luokan maihinnousualuksen. Nyt myös kahden Ropucha-luokan maihinnousualuksen sanotaan vaurioituneen hyökkäyksessä syntyneessä tulipalossa.

Ukrainan asevoimien ilmoitukselle ei ole saatu vahvistusta riippumattomista lähteistä.

Sosiaalisessa mediassa kiertää journalistien ja asiantuntijoiden jakamia videoita ja kuvia (jutun alla) tulipalosta Berdjanskin satamassa.

Muun muassa Lontoon King’s Collegen tutkija, sotilasasiantuntija Robert Lee kertoo kuvamateriaalin perusteella, että Alligator-luokan alus oli tulessa.

Lisäksi kahden Ropucha-luokan aluksen kerrotaan poistuneen satamasta. Yhden aluksen yläkannella paloi selvästi, ja toisen aluksen keula savutti.

Video of the Black Sea Fleet's Saratov Project 1171 large landing ship on fire in the port of Berdyansk and two Project 775-class large landing ships departing port. At least one of the two is also on fire. https://t.co/5ogDVTpkC3 pic.twitter.com/s7hDcSKtwQ

Notice the two LSTs leaving which is around the same time as this image is captured in this previous tweet of mine.

One has an active fire in progress on the top deck while the other has a small smoke coming near the bow.https://t.co/PA8A13Ms88 pic.twitter.com/8UYVMb7bnY

— Granger (@GrangerE04117) March 24, 2022