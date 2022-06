Hyökkääjä lähettää yli 40-vuotiaita ”vapaaehtoisia” sotaan muutaman päivän koulutuksella

Volunteers who join Rosgvardia in Chechnya were provided better training at the Spetsnaz University in Gudermes and signed 3-month contracts. The Rosgvardia volunteer fought in Rubizhne and around Severodonetsk and said Ukrainian mortar and MLRS fire was effective. 3/ pic.twitter.com/seQdYXwg9X

— Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 21, 2022