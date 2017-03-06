Tästä on kyse Donald Trumpin salakuuntelukohussa - nämä uutiset ovat kertoneet tapahtuneesta

Yhdysvaltain presidentti Donald Trump räjäytti lauantaina uutispommin twiitatessaan väittämästään Trump Towerin kuuntelusta presidentti Barack Obaman toimesta.

Suomessa tämä kuitattiin maanantaina esimerkiksi Helsingin Sanomien pääotsikkosivulla otsikolla Trump maalailee taas salaliittoteorioita. HS:n mukaan "salaliittoteorioiden jäljet johtavat äärioikeistolaisiin lähteisiin".

Tulikuuma asia on todellisuudessa ollut USA:ssa esillä jo pitempään. Uutisoijina ovat olleet New York Timesin ja Washington Postin kaltaiset mediat, jotka ovat raportoineet Venäjä-yhteyksien selvittämisistä.

Konservatiivinen radiopersoona Mark Levin on entinen USA:n oikeusministerin esikuntapäällikkö ja tunnettu Donald Trumpin kiihkeä vastustaja. Levin piirsi alla näkyvässä Fox Newsin haastattelussa kuvaa asiasta siteeraamalla kahdeksaa uutista. Verkkouutiset kaivoi niiden linkit ja sisällön kohdat seuraavaan.

Keskeinen termi tapauksessa on FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) eli laki ulkomaisen tiedustelun seurannasta. Sillä on salainen oikeusistuin, jolta päätöksiä kuuntelusta kerrotaan anotun.

Kahdeksan USA:n kuuntelusta ja siihen liittyvistä asioista kertonutta uutislinkkiä ovat:

1. Heat Street: EXCLUSIVE: FBI ‘Granted FISA Warrant’ Covering Trump Camp’s Ties To Russia 7.11.2016

"Two separate sources with links to the counter-intelligence community have confirmed to Heat Street that the FBI sought, and was granted, a FISA court warrant in October, giving counter-intelligence permission to examine the activities of ‘U.S. persons’ in Donald Trump’s campaign with ties to Russia."

"The first request, which, sources say, named Trump, was denied back in June, but the second was drawn more narrowly and was granted in October after evidence was presented of a server, possibly related to the Trump campaign, and its alleged links to two banks; SVB Bank and Russia’s Alfa Bank."

"...sources suggest that a FISA warrant was granted to look at the full content of emails and other related documents that may concern US persons."

– Liittovaltion poliisille FBI:lle kerrotaan lokakuussa myönnetyn FISA:n oikeuden lupa tiedustelutietoihin päästen tutkia Trumpin leirin siteitä Venäjälle. FBI:n kerrotaan hakeneen oikeuksia ensin turhaan kesäkuussa. Lokakuussa kapeampi lupa oli myönnetty.

2. The Guardian: John McCain passes dossier alleging secret Trump-Russia contacts to FBI 10.1.2017

"The Guardian has learned that the FBI applied for a warrant from the foreign intelligence surveillance (Fisa) court over the summer in order to monitor four members of the Trump team suspected of irregular contacts with Russian officials. The Fisa court turned down the application asking FBI counter-intelligence investigators to narrow its focus. According to one report, the FBI was finally granted a warrant in October, but that has not been confirmed, and it is not clear whether any warrant led to a full investigation."

– FBI:n kerrotaan hakeneen FISA-oikeudelta lupaa kesällä neljän Trumpin tiimin jäsenen seuraamiseksi. Heitä epäiltiin epäsäännöllisistä kontakteista Venäjän virkailijoiden kanssa. Lupa myönnettiin lokakuussa, mutta tätä ei ole vahvistettu.

3. McClatchy: FBI, 5 other agencies probe possible covert Kremlin aid to Trump 18.1.2017

"The FBI and five other law enforcement and intelligence agencies have collaborated for months in an investigation into Russian attempts to influence the November election, including whether money from the Kremlin covertly aided President-elect Donald Trump, two people familiar with the matter said.

The agencies involved in the inquiry are the FBI, the CIA, the National Security Agency, the Justice Department, the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and representatives of the director of national intelligence, the sources said."

– FBI:n ja viiden muun viranomaisen ja tiedustelulaitoksen kerrotaan tehneen kuukausien ajan yhteistyötä tutkinnassa Venäjän yrityksistä vaikuttaa marraskuun vaaleihin.

4. New York Times: Intercepted Russian Communications Part of Inquiry Into Trump Associates 19.1.2017

"The F.B.I. is leading the investigations, aided by the National Security Agency, the C.I.A. and the Treasury Department’s financial crimes unit. The investigators have accelerated their efforts in recent weeks but have found no conclusive evidence of wrongdoing, the officials said. One official said intelligence reports based on some of the wiretapped communications had been provided to the White House."

– Siepatut venäläisviestit ovat osa Trumpin kumppaneiden tutkimusta. FBI johtaa tutkimuksia ja sitä auttavat NSA, CIA ja valtiovarainministeriön talousrikosten osasto. Ratkaisevia/vakuuttavia todisteita väärinteosta ei ole löytynyt. Erään virkailijan mukaan eräisiin siepattuihin viesteihin perustuvia tiedusteluraportteja on annettu (Obaman) Valkoiselle talolle.

5. New York Times: N.S.A. Gets More Latitude to Share Intercepted Communications 12.1.2017

"In its final days, the Obama administration has expanded the power of the National Security Agency to share globally intercepted personal communications with the government’s 16 other intelligence agencies before applying privacy protections."

– Obaman hallinnon kerrotaan viimeisinä päivinään valtuuttaneen NSA:ta jakamaan maailmanlaajuisesti siepattuja henkilöiden viestejä hallinnon 16 muulle tiedusteluvirastolle.

6. New York Times: Obama Administration Rushed to Preserve Intelligence of Russian Election Hacking 1.3.2017

"In the Obama administration’s last days, some White House officials scrambled to spread information about Russian efforts to undermine the presidential election — and about possible contacts between associates of President-elect Donald J. Trump and Russians — across the government."

– Obaman hallinnon viimeisinä päivinä Valkoisesta talosta levitettiin läpi USA:n hallinnon tietoa Venäjän yrityksistä vaikuttaa vaaleihin.

7. New York Times: Flynn Is Said to Have Talked to Russians About Sanctions Before Trump Took Office 9.2.2017

8. Washington Post: The Daily 202 2.3.2017

" 'U.S. investigators have examined contacts … Sessions had with Russian officials during the time he was advising' Trump’s campaign." "...The inquiry, focused on contacts Sessions had 'while serving as Mr. Trump’s foreign-policy adviser in the spring and summer of 2016', is being pursued by the FBI, Central Intelligence Agency, National Security Agency and Treasury Department."

– Tutkijat ovat tutkineet (uuden oikeusministeri Jeff) Sessionsin kontakteja venäläisvirkailijoiden kanssa jo keväällä ja kesällä 2016.