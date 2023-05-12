Verkkouutiset

Ukrainan kerrotaan iskeneen syvälle linjojen taa – videot näyttävät tuhon

  • Julkaistu 12.05.2023 | 20:08
  • Päivitetty 12.05.2023 | 20:08
  • Ukrainan sota
Luhanskin kaupungissa kuului kaksi voimakasta räjähdystä.

Ukraina on ilmeisesti tehnyt ohjusiskun Luhanskiin venäläisten miehittämälle alueelle. Kaksi räjähdystä kuului Luhanskin kaupungista 90 kilometrin päässä rintamalinjasta.

Venäläinen media kertoo kohteena olleen entinen teollisuusrakennus, välittää Ukrainska Pravda. Suuri savupilvi on nähtävissä kaikkialla kaupungissa.

Venäläisen uutistoimiston TASSin mukaan iskun kohteena on ollut Poly-Pak-niminen polymeerituotetehdas, joka sijaitsee entisen koneteollisuustehtaan paikalla. Isku tapahtui kello 18.35 aikaan.

