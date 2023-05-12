Ukrainan kerrotaan iskeneen syvälle linjojen taa – videot näyttävät tuhon

Ukraina on ilmeisesti tehnyt ohjusiskun Luhanskiin venäläisten miehittämälle alueelle. Kaksi räjähdystä kuului Luhanskin kaupungista 90 kilometrin päässä rintamalinjasta.

Venäläinen media kertoo kohteena olleen entinen teollisuusrakennus, välittää Ukrainska Pravda. Suuri savupilvi on nähtävissä kaikkialla kaupungissa.

Venäläisen uutistoimiston TASSin mukaan iskun kohteena on ollut Poly-Pak-niminen polymeerituotetehdas, joka sijaitsee entisen koneteollisuustehtaan paikalla. Isku tapahtui kello 18.35 aikaan.

⚡️ There was an attack on the area of the enterprise "Polipak" in Luhansk on the territory of the former machine-building plant "100", reports former ambassador of the temporarily occupied Luhansk region in moscow Rodion Miroshnyk.

Incoming reports about Ukraine using the Storm Shadow cruise missile for the first time today.

Something struck a factory in the city of Luhansk, more than 100 km away from the frontlines.

Many Russian soldiers are said to have been in the factory.https://t.co/lpuDTwYLsX

