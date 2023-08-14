MiG-hävittäjä syöksyi asuinalueelle – lentonäytöksen kauhunhetket videolla

Neuvostovalmisteinen MiG-23-hävittäjäkone syöksyi maahan lentonäytöksessä Yhdysvalloissa.

Thunder Over Michigan -ilmailutapahtumassa sattuneen onnettomuudesta on kuvattu useita rankkoja videoita (alla).

Niillä näkyy, kuinka kone kaartaa järven yllä ja pilotti ja matkustaja pelastautuvat heittoistuimilla. Hetkeä myöhemmin MiG syöksyy suoraan läheiselle asuinalueelle. Kone vältti kuin ihmeen kaupalla täpärästi asuintalot ja iskeytyi parkkipaikalle. Detroit Metropolitan Airport -lentokentän tiedotteen mukaan henkilövahingoilta vältyttiin.

Onnettomuudessa tuhoutunut kone oli MiG-23:n kaksipaikkainen UB-versio. Koneita on käytetty koulutus- ja tiedustelutehtävissä. Sosiaalisessa mediassa kiertävien tietojen mukaan kyseinen koneyksilö oli luovutettu Tshekkoslovakian ilmavoimille vuonna 1981.

The pilots of the MIKOYAN GUREVICH MIG-23UB (N23UB) have both ejected this afternoon during the Thunder Over Michigan Airshow pic.twitter.com/j2sLp7DLmT — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) August 13, 2023

Absolutely wild footage from underneath the MiG-23UB (N23UB) as the pilots eject, you can hear the pyrotechnics of the ejection seats blasting during the #thunderovermichigan Airshow. This aircraft was delivered to Czechoslovakian Air Force in June, 1981 pic.twitter.com/zWsZNY3Di8 — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) August 13, 2023