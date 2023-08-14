Verkkouutiset

MiG-23:n heittoistuin laukaistaan videolla. www.twitter.com

MiG-hävittäjä syöksyi asuinalueelle – lentonäytöksen kauhunhetket videolla

  • Julkaistu 14.08.2023 | 10:11
  • Päivitetty 14.08.2023 | 10:11
Lentäjät pelastuivat heittoistuimilla viime hetkellä.

Neuvostovalmisteinen MiG-23-hävittäjäkone syöksyi maahan lentonäytöksessä Yhdysvalloissa.

Thunder Over Michigan -ilmailutapahtumassa sattuneen onnettomuudesta on kuvattu useita rankkoja videoita (alla).

Niillä näkyy, kuinka kone kaartaa järven yllä ja pilotti ja matkustaja pelastautuvat heittoistuimilla. Hetkeä myöhemmin MiG syöksyy suoraan läheiselle asuinalueelle. Kone vältti kuin ihmeen kaupalla täpärästi asuintalot ja iskeytyi parkkipaikalle. Detroit Metropolitan Airport -lentokentän tiedotteen mukaan henkilövahingoilta vältyttiin.

Onnettomuudessa tuhoutunut kone oli MiG-23:n kaksipaikkainen UB-versio. Koneita on käytetty koulutus- ja tiedustelutehtävissä. Sosiaalisessa mediassa kiertävien tietojen mukaan kyseinen koneyksilö oli luovutettu Tshekkoslovakian ilmavoimille vuonna 1981.

