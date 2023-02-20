Joe Biden saapui Kiovaan – kaupungissa samaan aikaan ilmahälytys

Yhdysvaltain presidentti Joe Biden on saapunut Kiovaan. Paikalta kuvatuilla videoilla Biden kävelee kadulla Ukrainan presidentti Volodymyr Zelenskyin kanssa.

Kaupungin keskustaa oli maanantaina suljettu liikenteeltä ja Yhdysvaltain lähetystön edustalla oli poikkeuksellista liikettä ja turvatoimia.

Kiovassa ja muualla Ukrainassa annettiin myös puolilta päivin ilmahälytys.

Ukrainalaispäättäjät tyytyivät etukäteen puhumaan ”tärkeiden kumppanien yllätysvierailusta”. Ukrainan ulkoministeri Dmytro Kuleba taas perui aiemmin suunnitellun ulkomaanmatkan.

