Joe Biden Kiovassa videolla. www.twitter.com

Joe Biden saapui Kiovaan – kaupungissa samaan aikaan ilmahälytys

  • Julkaistu 20.02.2023 | 11:45
  • Päivitetty 20.02.2023 | 12:23
Yhdysvaltain presidentti teki yllätysvierailun Ukrainaan.

Yhdysvaltain presidentti Joe Biden on saapunut Kiovaan. Paikalta kuvatuilla videoilla Biden kävelee kadulla Ukrainan presidentti Volodymyr Zelenskyin kanssa.

Kaupungin keskustaa oli maanantaina suljettu liikenteeltä ja Yhdysvaltain lähetystön edustalla oli poikkeuksellista liikettä ja turvatoimia.

Kiovassa ja muualla Ukrainassa annettiin myös puolilta päivin ilmahälytys.

Ukrainalaispäättäjät tyytyivät etukäteen puhumaan ”tärkeiden kumppanien yllätysvierailusta”. Ukrainan ulkoministeri Dmytro Kuleba taas perui aiemmin suunnitellun ulkomaanmatkan.

