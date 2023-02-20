Joe Biden saapui Kiovaan – kaupungissa samaan aikaan ilmahälytys

Yhdysvaltain presidentti Joe Biden on saapunut Kiovaan. Paikalta kuvatuilla videoilla Biden kävelee kadulla Ukrainan presidentti Volodymyr Zelenskyin kanssa.
Kaupungin keskustaa oli maanantaina suljettu liikenteeltä ja Yhdysvaltain lähetystön edustalla oli poikkeuksellista liikettä ja turvatoimia.
Kiovassa ja muualla Ukrainassa annettiin myös puolilta päivin ilmahälytys.
Ukrainalaispäättäjät tyytyivät etukäteen puhumaan ”tärkeiden kumppanien yllätysvierailusta”. Ukrainan ulkoministeri Dmytro Kuleba taas perui aiemmin suunnitellun ulkomaanmatkan.
While Biden is in Kyiv, Russia is taking off its strategic bombers, causing nationwide air raid alert. pic.twitter.com/PxpqSZ0nzL
— Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) February 20, 2023
More footage of Biden in #Kyiv, walking with President Zelenskyy pic.twitter.com/4vHMg6mi8q
— Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) February 20, 2023
Joe Biden, the President of the United States 🇺🇸 is in Kyiv! pic.twitter.com/pIcHYk5A1B
— Maria Drutska 🇺🇦 (@maria_drutska) February 20, 2023
Kyiv is rife with rumors of a Biden visit today as the city center is shut down except for a huge VIP convoy and officials speak of a surprise trip by important partners.
— Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) February 20, 2023
Kyiv is awash with rumours of an incoming VIP visit. Biden? Harris? What we know: FM Kuleba has cancelled a foreign trip. The centre of Kyiv has been closed to traffic. Social media is on fire. (see below)
Oh, and the air raid alert has just started pic.twitter.com/ANyEDGf8oV
— Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) February 20, 2023
Journalist Mark Feygin claims Biden has arrived in Kyiv pic.twitter.com/YYrF91mRLp
— Dmitri (@wartranslated) February 20, 2023
⚡️Joe Biden arrived in Kyiv, — Bild journalist Julian Röpcke.
"Biden in Kyiv. The city that was supposed to be under the control of russia for 360 days. What a strong sign for the dictator putin," — he wrote on Twitter.
👉Follow@Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/ATDJUwoxtF
— FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) February 20, 2023
Guess who's coming to Kyiv today?
Despite most 🇺🇸 aides believing the security risk to @POTUS @JoeBiden Biden or Ukraine 🇺🇦 for a visit would not be worth it, the word is that uncle Joe is already in townhttps://t.co/BWjvQQOQG2 https://t.co/68rah1QBW9 https://t.co/e7wmSbi3Fo pic.twitter.com/omqg8CbVSg
— Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) February 20, 2023
