Verkkouutiset

Tornitalo Vancouverissa, Kanadassa. Wikimedia Commons/W & J/CC BY-SA 2.0

Auto ajoi väkijoukkoon Vancouverissa – Tämä tiedetään

  • Julkaistu 27.04.2025 | 09:25
  • Päivitetty 27.04.2025 | 09:25
  • Onnettomuudet
Poliisin mukaan auton kuljettaja on otettu kiinni.
Kanadassa useita ihmisiä on kuollut auton syöksyttyä väkijoukkoon Vancouverissa katufestivaalin aikana eilen illalla kahdeksalta paikallista aikaa.

Useita ihmisiä on myös loukkaantunut.

Asiasta kertoo Vancouverin poliisilaitos viestipalvelu X:ssä.

Poliisin mukaan auton kuljettaja on otettu kiinni.

Vancouverin pormestari Ken Sim kirjoittaa viestipalvelu X:ssä olevansa järkyttynyt tapahtuneesta.

– Ajatuksemme ovat kaikkien uhrien ja Vancouverin filippiiniläisyhteisön kanssa tänä uskomattoman vaikeana aikana.

