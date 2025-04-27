Auto ajoi väkijoukkoon Vancouverissa – Tämä tiedetään

Kanadassa useita ihmisiä on kuollut auton syöksyttyä väkijoukkoon Vancouverissa katufestivaalin aikana eilen illalla kahdeksalta paikallista aikaa.

Useita ihmisiä on myös loukkaantunut.

Asiasta kertoo Vancouverin poliisilaitos viestipalvelu X:ssä.

Poliisin mukaan auton kuljettaja on otettu kiinni.

Vancouverin pormestari Ken Sim kirjoittaa viestipalvelu X:ssä olevansa järkyttynyt tapahtuneesta.

– Ajatuksemme ovat kaikkien uhrien ja Vancouverin filippiiniläisyhteisön kanssa tänä uskomattoman vaikeana aikana.

A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. tonight. The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds. pic.twitter.com/Iqh5AK5Au3

I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today’s Lapu Lapu Day event. We will work to provide more information as soon as we can, but at this time @VancouverPD have confirmed that there are a number of fatalities and multiple injuries. Our thoughts are with…

— Mayor Ken Sim (@KenSimCity) April 27, 2025