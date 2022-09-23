Verkkouutiset

Tuhottu venäläinen panssarivaunu Harkovan seudulla torstaina. LEHTIKUVA/AFP/ANATOLII STEPANOV

Ukrainan mukaan venäläisiä kaatunut jo 56000

Hyökkääjän panssarivaunuja kerrotaan tuhotun 2 254.

Venäläisiä on Ukrainan mukaan kaatunut koko sodan aikana jo noin 56 060, joista noin peräti 550 viimeisen vuorokauden aikana.

Ukraina sanoo tuhonneensa tähän mennessä 2 254 Venäjän panssarivaunua, 4 796 panssaroitua miehistönkuljetusvaunua ja 3 659 muuta ajoneuvoa.

Lisäksi Venäjän kerrotaan menettäneen 254 lentokonetta, 219 helikopteria, 950 lennokkia, 170 ilmatorjuntayksikköä, 1 355 tykkiä ja 326 raketinheitintä.

Risteilyohjuksia Ukraina kertoo ampuneensa alas 240.

