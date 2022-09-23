Ukrainan mukaan venäläisiä kaatunut jo 56000

Venäläisiä on Ukrainan mukaan kaatunut koko sodan aikana jo noin 56 060, joista noin peräti 550 viimeisen vuorokauden aikana.

Ukraina sanoo tuhonneensa tähän mennessä 2 254 Venäjän panssarivaunua, 4 796 panssaroitua miehistönkuljetusvaunua ja 3 659 muuta ajoneuvoa.

Lisäksi Venäjän kerrotaan menettäneen 254 lentokonetta, 219 helikopteria, 950 lennokkia, 170 ilmatorjuntayksikköä, 1 355 tykkiä ja 326 raketinheitintä.

Risteilyohjuksia Ukraina kertoo ampuneensa alas 240.

"Do not compare your material forces with those of the enemy. Spirit cannot be compared with matter. You are human beings, they are beasts. You are free, they are slaves."

Simon Bolivar

Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Sep 23: pic.twitter.com/bXyTAHMh7w

— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 23, 2022