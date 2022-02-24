Video näyttää Venäjän valtavan helikopterihyökkäyksen

Iskun kerrotaan kohdistuneen Antonovin lentokenttään Kiovan lähellä.

Venäjän kerrotaan tehneen suuren helikopterihyökkäyksen Hostomelin kansainväliselle rahtilentokentälle Kiovan ulkopuolella.

Myös Antonovin lentokenttänä tunnettu kenttä sijaitsee vain noin 30 kilometrin päässä Kiovan ydinkeskustasta.

Sosiaalisessa mediassa on julkaistu useita videoita (alla) alueella lentävistä venäläisistä taisteluhelikoptereista. Vahvistamattomien tietojen mukaan ainakin yksi venäläinen helikopteri ammuttiin alas.

Ukrainan viranomaisten mukaan Venäjän joukot ovat saaneet kentän haltuunsa.

Ka-52 and Mi-8AMTSh helicopters flying through Vyshgorod north of Kyiv. https://t.co/xREcZkwP9T pic.twitter.com/b7zcDa0gLy — Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 24, 2022

Ukrainian officials say a Russian helicopter airborne landing attempt is under way at the Hostomel military airport just outside Kyiv. — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) February 24, 2022

Another video of a large air assault operation with Mi-8 helicopters in Hostomel, Kyiv oblast. https://t.co/pxgOFb6wXJ pic.twitter.com/Hax0KOulqP — Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 24, 2022

Confirmed by Ukrainian authorities. A large air assault operation with Mi-8 helicopters on Antonov International Airport in Hostomel. Interior Ministry says Russia has seized control. Very dangerous; it’s just 15 minutes west of the capital ring road. pic.twitter.com/JhlyVktVRC — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 24, 2022

Another video of the Russian air assault operation in Hostomel. 2/https://t.co/1VIKvxtoBv pic.twitter.com/Ro70r6df3R — Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 24, 2022