Videoilla näkyy useita venäläisiä taisteluhelikoptereita.


Video näyttää Venäjän valtavan helikopterihyökkäyksen

Kasperi Summanen | - päivitetty

Iskun kerrotaan kohdistuneen Antonovin lentokenttään Kiovan lähellä.

Venäjän kerrotaan tehneen suuren helikopterihyökkäyksen Hostomelin kansainväliselle rahtilentokentälle Kiovan ulkopuolella.

Myös Antonovin lentokenttänä tunnettu kenttä sijaitsee vain noin 30 kilometrin päässä Kiovan ydinkeskustasta.

Sosiaalisessa mediassa on julkaistu useita videoita (alla) alueella lentävistä venäläisistä taisteluhelikoptereista. Vahvistamattomien tietojen mukaan ainakin yksi venäläinen helikopteri ammuttiin alas.

Ukrainan viranomaisten mukaan Venäjän joukot ovat saaneet kentän haltuunsa.

