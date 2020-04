Hävittäjä vaaransi kahdesti USA:n koneen

Unsafe Russian Intercept of U.S. Navy P-8

BREAKING: Unsafe Russian intercept of #US6thFleet P-8 in international airspace above the Mediterranean Sea. A Russian aircraft conducted high-speed, high-powered manuevers within 25 feet of a U.S. Navy P-8 which put the crews of both aircrafts in harm’s way. We expect nothing less than professional and safe interactions!PRESS RELEASE: https://www.c6f.navy.mil/Press-Room/News/Article/2155654/unsafe-russian-intercept-over-mediterranean-sea/

Posted by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet on Sunday, April 19, 2020