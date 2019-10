Tuhannet osoittavat yhä mieltään Hongkongissa

LKS 20191020 A protester hits a tear gas canister with a tennis racket after police fired tear gas in the Tsim Sha Tsui district in Hong Kong on October 20, 2019. - Large crowds of Hong Kongers defied a police ban and began an illegal march on October 20, their numbers swollen by anger over the recent stabbing and beating of two pro-democracy protesters. LEHTIKUVA / AFP Dale de la Rey