Covid-19 -testauksesta kertova kyltti Helsinki-Vantaan lentokentällä elokuussa 2020. LEHTIKUVA / MARKKU ULANDER


Suomessa todettu 14439 uutta koronatartuntaa

Juha-Pekka Tikka | - päivitetty

Kyse on viikonlopun kolmen vuorokauden rekisteröidyistä uusista tartunnoista.

Terveyden ja hyvinvoinnin laitoksen mukaan Suomessa on rekisteröity 14 439 uutta koronavirustartuntaa.

Viikko sitten maanantaina vastaava luku oli 22 520.

Sairaalahoidossa on koronan vuoksi nyt 669 potilasta. Heistä tehohoidossa on 50.

14 vuorokauden tartuntojen summa on tänään 96 518. Kaksi viikkoa sitten se oli 116 013.

Kommentit

