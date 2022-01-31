Suomessa todettu 14439 uutta koronatartuntaa

Terveyden ja hyvinvoinnin laitoksen mukaan Suomessa on rekisteröity 14 439 uutta koronavirustartuntaa.

Viikko sitten maanantaina vastaava luku oli 22 520.

Sairaalahoidossa on koronan vuoksi nyt 669 potilasta. Heistä tehohoidossa on 50.

14 vuorokauden tartuntojen summa on tänään 96 518. Kaksi viikkoa sitten se oli 116 013.

If you have to clarify “no, no, my plan isn’t eugenics, I just think we should infect everyone because only the weak will die”, I hate to break it to you but your plan actually is eugenics.

And I am not here for it.

— Dr Ellie Murray, ScD (@EpiEllie) January 27, 2022