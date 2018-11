”Hän tekee Natosta seksikkään” – Some meni sekaisin Norjan upseerista

View this post on Instagram

Despite the fact that Lt Cdr Woodman doesn’t have an instagram account I still want her to know that she (and the rest of her team) made my stayover at #USSMountWhitney superb in every way during my official visit this weekend at the @nato #TridentJuncture exercise – so If you happen to know her please pass on my gratitudes 💙🙋🏼‍♂️⚓️🇬🇧🇳🇴 Such a lovely person and genuinly a great officer. Thanks for having us and keep on doing it the #NATO way 🔱😀 Until next time ✨ #WeAreNato #Trondheim #military #uniform #lieutenant #navy #forsvaret #knmhh #sportsofficer 📸 @jamesturner001 // #mountwhitney press