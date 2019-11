Luodin muotoisen mysteerikoneen väitetään mullistavan ilmailun

View this post on Instagram

Strange aircraft sighting today on my #NASA #KingAir approach to Rwy-17. This is apparently a Celera 500L, experimental pusher prop plane – #N818WM doing some high speed taxi testing. Very cool. Oh and a look at the grounded #737max jets also at #SCLA #KVCV. I love planes. So does @hermanposada , my cohort!