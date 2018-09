Kaikkien aikojen lentomuodostelma upeassa kuvassa – 21 konetta

Pretty good little Thursday! Many thanks to all involved for the opportunity to shoot these awesome shots! #icecoldnomistakes #jetnoise #soundoffreedom #merica🇺🇸 #canada🇨🇦 #instagram #instagood #instaplane #aviation @usnavyblueangels @afthunderbirds @cfsnowbirds @machpointoneav

A post shared by MachPointOneAviation (@machpointoneav) on Aug 31, 2018 at 6:37am PDT