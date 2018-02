ISIS:n öljykaupan johtaja pidätettiin

LKS 20180122 HMA17; A picture taken on January 22, 2018 shows a view of installations at the Nahr Bin Omar natural gas field, with flames rising from the burning of excess hydrocarbons seen in the background. Iraq will is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding with US energy company Orion on January 22 to tap gas at the oil field in the south of the country, the petroleum ministry said. The Nahr Bin Omar field, situated in the hydrocarbon-rich Basra province, is currently producing 40,000 barrels of oil a day, but only a small part of the gas from the field is being exploited. LEHTIKUVA / AFP PHOTO Haidar Mohammed Ali