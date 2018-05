Irlannin pääministeri: Tämä on hiljainen vallankumous

LKS 20180525 BC001; Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadakar arrive to cast his ballot paper as he prepares votes inside a polling station, during the Irish referendum calling to change the current abortion law, in Dublin, Ireland on May 25, 2018. Irish voters headed to the polls Friday to vote in a landmark referendum on whether the country should liberalise some of the strictest abortion laws in Europe. Ireland's current abortion laws ban all terminations except in cases where the mother's life is at risk. Draft legislation already prepared in case of a pro-choice vote in Friday's historic referendum would legalise abortions in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy and up to 24 weeks for health reasons. LEHTIKUVA / AFP PHOTO Barry Cronin