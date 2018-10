Harvinaiset kuvat: Pohjois-Korea muutoksen edessä

View this post on Instagram

White gloves, worn when opening the heavy doors in the International Friendship Exhibition, are placed on a table in Myohyangsan, North Korea (75 miles from Pyongyang). The exhibition halls contain the collection of gifts presented to Kim Jong Un and former leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il from various foreign dignitaries. Some of the gifts I saw inside today were given by figures like Stalin, Mao, Muammar al-Gaddafi, Fidel Castro, Tito, and Dennis Rodman. On assignment for @npr