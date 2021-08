Facebook esti Navalnyi-blogin jakamisen

X SULJE MAINOS

LKS 20210811 (FILES) In this file photo taken on May 26, 2021 Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny appears on screen via a video link from prison during a court hearing, at a court in the town of Petushki some 120 kilometres outside Moscow. - Russian investigators on August 11, 2021, charged jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a new crime that supporters fear could prolong his time behind bars. The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes in Russia, said that as part of its investigating of the Kremlin critic's organisations, it had charged him with "creating a non-profit organisation that infringes on the identities and rights of citizens." LEHTIKUVA / AFP Dimitar Dilkoff