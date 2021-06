Australia vastustaa EU:n suunnitelmia hiilitulleista

X SULJE MAINOS

LKS 20210623 (FILES) In this file photo taken on December 9, 2019 smoke and flames from a back burn, conducted to secure residential areas from encroaching bushfires, are seen at the Spencer area in Central Coast, some 90-110 kilometres north of Sydney . - Hunger, drought and disease will afflict tens of millions more people within decades, according to a draft UN assessment that lays bare the dire human health consequences of a warming planet. After a pandemic year that saw the world turned on its head, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's forthcoming report offers a distressing vision of the decades to come: malnutrition, water insecurity, pestilence. LEHTIKUVA / AFP Saeed Khan