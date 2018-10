Alexander Stubb valmis näyttämään ovea Viktor Orbánille – vaatii kirjallista sopimusta

Stubb ready to show the door to Orbán

The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán must commit to respecting European core values or Fidesz must be expelled from the EPP, states the Vice-President of the European Investment Bank, Alexander Stubb, in an interview with Finnish webmedia Verkkouutiset. Stubb accounced earlier this week that he is running to become the centre-right’s Spitzenkandidat for the job of European Commission President.

According to Stubb, EPP must find a solution to the issue swiftly and the process should be clear and simple. It must start on 17 October when EPP leaders meet for Summit in Brussels ahead of the European Council. In this meeting the EPP leaders should have a serious discussion and kick-start renegotiations with Prime Minister Orbán. As a result of the negotiations, Orbán either signs a written commitment that he respects European values or otherwise Fidesz party is expelled from the EPP.

Stubb underlines that one must always attempt to find a solution, but that he has ”zero tolerance for intolerance”.

– Values are undivided. You’re either with us or you are out. If we lose our values, we lose our identity and there is nothing left to build the future of Europe, Stubb states.