100 miljoonan euron F-35-hävittäjä saattoi tuhoutua muovisen suojuksen takia

Britannian laivaston F-35B-hävittäjä saattoi tuhoutua paikalleen unohtuneen moottorin sadesuojan takia, The Sunin lähde kertoo.

Brittilehden tiedon mukaan muovinen moottorisuojus olisi imeytynyt koneen moottoriin ja aiheuttanut onnettomuuden.

– He tiesivät sen melkein heti, lähde kommentoi.

Lentotukialus HMS Queen Elizabethilta lähtenyt yli 100 miljoonan euron arvoinen hävittäjä syöksyi Välimereen viime viikon keskiviikkona heti nousukiidon jälkeen. Pilotti pelastautui heittoistuimella. Britannian puolustusministeriö ei ole toistaiseksi tiedottanut enempää onnettomuuden syistä.

A British F35 pilot from HMS Queen Elizabeth ejected during routine flying operations in the Mediterranean this morning.

The pilot has been safely returned to the ship and an investigation has begun, so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.

— Ministry of Defence Press Office (@DefenceHQPress) November 17, 2021