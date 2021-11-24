X
F-35B Queen Elizabethin kannella. USN photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan T. Beard


100 miljoonan euron F-35-hävittäjä saattoi tuhoutua muovisen suojuksen takia

Kasperi Summanen |

Mediatiedon mukaan sadesuoja olisi imeytynyt koneen moottoriin.

Britannian laivaston F-35B-hävittäjä saattoi tuhoutua paikalleen unohtuneen moottorin sadesuojan takia, The Sunin lähde kertoo.

Brittilehden tiedon mukaan muovinen moottorisuojus olisi imeytynyt koneen moottoriin ja aiheuttanut onnettomuuden.

– He tiesivät sen melkein heti, lähde kommentoi.

Lentotukialus HMS Queen Elizabethilta lähtenyt yli 100 miljoonan euron arvoinen hävittäjä syöksyi Välimereen viime viikon keskiviikkona heti nousukiidon jälkeen. Pilotti pelastautui heittoistuimella. Britannian puolustusministeriö ei ole toistaiseksi tiedottanut enempää onnettomuuden syistä.

