Hillary Clintonille ehdotetut sloganit vuotivat - valitse itse paras

Demokraattien Hillary Clintonin kampanjan puheenjohtaja John Podestan vuodetuista sähköposteista löytyy lista ehdokkaalle ehdotetuista 85 "periaatteesta/sloganista".

Oikeastaan tunnusehdotuksia oli 84, mutta It's your time tuli ehdotetuksi kahteen kertaan.

Voittajaksi eli Hillary Clintonin vaalitunnukseksi valittin Stronger Together, voimakkaammat yhdessä.

Seuraavassa on sloganeista eräitä valikoituja. Ne on selvyyden vuoksi jätetty suomentamatta.

* Rise Up

* Because your time is now

* It's about time — and it's about you

* Keep moving

* A fair chance to get ahead

* Secure the Future

* Next begins with you

* You've earned a fair chance

* Move ahead

* You've earned a fair shot

* Putting America to work for you

* Stronger at home

* Your family. Her fight.

* A stronger America for a new day

* Your future is her fight

* A promise you can count on

* Fairness First.

* American strength from American families

* Hillary — For Fairness. For Families

* The ideas we need and the strength to deliver

* A better bargain for a better tomorrow

* It's your turn

* Go further.

* Our Families, Our Future

* A new bargain we can count on

* A stronger America one family at a time

* Getting ahead together.

* Progress for the rest of us

* Unleash opportunity

* Move up

* She's got your back

* Progress for all

* New Solutions Real Results

* Get ahead. Stay ahead.

* Lifting us up. Moving us forward.

* Making America work. Together.

* Families first.

* A better bargain. For all.

* America's strength. America's promise.

* Building tomorrow's America

* It's about you. It's about time

* A future worth fighting for

* A new bargain for a stronger America

* A force for families

* Own the future

* An America that works for you

* Climb higher

* Making America work for you.

* A stronger tomorrow