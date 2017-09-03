Ulkomaat

Donald Trump: Pohjois-Korea ymmärtää vain yhtä asiaa

Yhdysvaltain presidentin mielestä liennytys ei toimi Korean niemimaalla.

  Kim Jong-un ja Donald Trump.

    Kim Jong-un ja Donald Trump.

– Etelä-Korea alkaa nähdä, kuten olen heille sanonut, etteivät heidän liennytyspuheensa Pohjois-Korean kanssa tule toimimaan. He (Pohjois-Korea) ymmärtävät vain yhtä asiaa, Yhdysvaltojen presidentti Donald Trump tviittasi sunnuntaina.

Trump kommentoi Pohjois-Korean kuudetta ydinkoetta kolmella tviitillä.

Presidentin mukaan Pohjois-Korea on roistovaltio, jonka käyttämä retoriikka Yhdysvaltoja kohtaan on erittäin vihamielistä. Trumpin mukaan diktaattori Kim Jong-unin johtama maa uhkaa muodostua noloksi Kiinalle, joka yrittää huonolla menestyksellä sitä auttaa.
