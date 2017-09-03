Donald Trump: Pohjois-Korea ymmärtää vain yhtä asiaa
Yhdysvaltain presidentin mielestä liennytys ei toimi Korean niemimaalla.
– Etelä-Korea alkaa nähdä, kuten olen heille sanonut, etteivät heidän liennytyspuheensa Pohjois-Korean kanssa tule toimimaan. He (Pohjois-Korea) ymmärtävät vain yhtä asiaa, Yhdysvaltojen presidentti Donald Trump tviittasi sunnuntaina.
Trump kommentoi Pohjois-Korean kuudetta ydinkoetta kolmella tviitillä.
Presidentin mukaan Pohjois-Korea on roistovaltio, jonka käyttämä retoriikka Yhdysvaltoja kohtaan on erittäin vihamielistä. Trumpin mukaan diktaattori Kim Jong-unin johtama maa uhkaa muodostua noloksi Kiinalle, joka yrittää huonolla menestyksellä sitä auttaa.
North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3. syyskuuta 2017
..North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3. syyskuuta 2017
South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3. syyskuuta 2017